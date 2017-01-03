Crime Rate Continues to Fall in Southern Pines
A total of 423 property crimes and violent offenses were investigated last year in Southern Pines, marking the lowest number of such incidents reported since 1993. A total of 423 property crimes and violent offenses were investigated last year in Southern Pines, marking the lowest number of such incidents reported since 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC