County Votes to Move Ahead on Complet...

County Votes to Move Ahead on Completing Vass Sewer Project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Pilot

The county commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to seek a low-interest federal loan to help pay for an expansion of the Vass sewer system. This is the second phase of a project that would provide sewer service to the entire town, something it has wanted for nearly 25 years after Vass turned over its water and sewer system to the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec '16 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Nov '16 Anthony mckinnon 78
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... Oct '16 Native 7
News Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi... Sep '16 Dick Tracy 2
News Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub... Aug '16 Gerry 1
News Morganton Development Readies for Customers Jul '16 Disappointed 2
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Moore County was issued at January 05 at 10:05AM EST

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,498 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC