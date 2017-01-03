County Votes to Move Ahead on Completing Vass Sewer Project
The county commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to seek a low-interest federal loan to help pay for an expansion of the Vass sewer system. This is the second phase of a project that would provide sewer service to the entire town, something it has wanted for nearly 25 years after Vass turned over its water and sewer system to the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
