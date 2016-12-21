Unusual Motor Vehicle Accident Spans Two Cities
An unusual chain of events Thursday afternoon caused a utility vehicle to tip over in the parking lot of Taco Bell in Aberdeen. The incident occurred while a utility worker was performing maintenance on a power line near the restaurant, which is located at the corner of Johnson Street and U.S. 501.
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
