Sunrise Moving Closer to Building Outdoor Stage
Major sponsor First Bank has bought the naming rights and, with the support of approximately 25 other businesses, organizers are about to break ground on the green space next to the Sunrise Theater. "There is a real excitement about the growth of cultural and community activities in the towns around Moore County, and we are pleased for First Bank to be part of this expansion," said First Bank Regional Executive Hugh Bingham.
Read more at The Pilot.
