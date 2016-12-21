SP Council Approves Right of Way Abandonment on 3-2 Split Vote
The future of an undeveloped street between two neighborhoods was "an intriguing subject" before the Southern Pines Town Council on Tuesday that was ultimately resolved in a split-vote of approval. One developer sought a right of way abandonment for the 575 foot stretch of North Ridge Street, while the neighboring developer wanted the potential road left alone.
