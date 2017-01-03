Southern Pines Welcomes New Year at F...

Southern Pines Welcomes New Year at First Eve

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Pilot

Hundreds packed the downtown for the family friendly event that features music and dancing, a magic show, face painting, food and more. The celebration culminated with a mock countdown and pinecone drop at 8 p.m. The lighted pine cone dropped from the Southern Pines Fire Department ladder truck.

