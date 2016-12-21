School Board Approves Camp Easter Purchase
The Moore County Board of Education took a broad step forward with its master facilities plan on Monday by unanimously approving a contract to purchase land on Camp Easter Road for a new elementary school. That property is the final piece needed by the school system to complete the four new facilities planned for opening by 2021: the Advanced Career Center and three elementary schools to serve Aberdeen, Southern Pines, and the Whispering Pines and Vass areas.
