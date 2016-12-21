Sanford Siblings Face Drug Trafficking Charges
Chavez DePaul Fox, 35, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling and delivering cocaine, conspiring to traffic cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance. His brother Calvin Deangelo Fox, 32, is charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine and conspiring to sell and deliver cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov 22
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC