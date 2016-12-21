Political Fights, Dam Woes Highlight '16 News Stories
In a stunning blow to county leaders, voters in March narrowly rejected a referendum on a quarter-cent increase in the local sales tax that would have provided money to help pay for building new schools. Supporters felt they had done a good job making the case to voters that a sales tax increase was the better way to go, rather than placing more burden on property taxpayers.
