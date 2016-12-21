Police Step Up Security for Holiday Season
Local law enforcement agencies are increasing their visibility this holiday season to deter would-be thieves and other potential mischief. Holiday shoppers - and would-be mischief makers - should take note: authorities in Moore County's two busiest shopping destinations are taking extra steps to crack down on holiday crime this season.
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov 22
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
