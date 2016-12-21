Play Premieres in Southern Pines

Play Premieres in Southern Pines

Thursday Dec 15

The play, "There's Beauty in Hope," will be premiering Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at Southern Pines Primary School, "The holidays are meant for laughter and joy," says Aleigha Lambert, owner of Live Out Loud Entertainment. "This play is a guaranteed spirit lifter with amazing music and an awesome cast.

Southern Pines, NC

