Paving Project Underway on Riding Lane
Several mature longleaf pines in the right of way are slated for removal, irking at least one neighbor, but Southern Pines Assistant Town Manager Chris Kennedy said there were safety concerns that prompted the need to pave the road. "Everything is going along within the budget and design," he said.
