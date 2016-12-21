On Winter's First Night, Vigil Brings...

On Winter's First Night, Vigil Brings Attention to Homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Pilot

Amidst the frenzy of the final week before Christmas, some 50 people paused in Southern Pines' Downtown Park on Wednesday evening to remember that, for some, having a warm place to sleep each night would be a priceless gift. St. Joseph of the Pines' seventh annual vigil for the homeless coincides with National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day to draw attention to the need for emergency shelter and affordable housing for that vulnerable population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southern Pines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... Dec 4 TGreenslit 1
Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Clammers 10
When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08) Nov '16 Anthony mckinnon 78
News Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... Oct '16 Native 7
News Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi... Sep '16 Dick Tracy 2
News Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub... Aug '16 Gerry 1
News Morganton Development Readies for Customers Jul '16 Disappointed 2
See all Southern Pines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southern Pines Forum Now

Southern Pines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southern Pines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Southern Pines, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC