On Winter's First Night, Vigil Brings Attention to Homelessness

Amidst the frenzy of the final week before Christmas, some 50 people paused in Southern Pines' Downtown Park on Wednesday evening to remember that, for some, having a warm place to sleep each night would be a priceless gift. St. Joseph of the Pines' seventh annual vigil for the homeless coincides with National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day to draw attention to the need for emergency shelter and affordable housing for that vulnerable population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.