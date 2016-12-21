Motorist Dead After Fiery Accident in Southern Pines
The accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. when a Chevrolet van careened off the road and came to rest on a patch of grass. Authorities say the driver was flung from the vehicle, which later caught on fire.
