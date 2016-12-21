Downtown's Downtrodden House Sold, Will Be Torn Down
The dilapidated structure at 144 W. Pennsylvania Ave. was purchased by the McPeake family last week, finalizing a back-and-forth negotiation with the former property owner that began in 2002. The deal fills in the last parcel along the south side of the road not already owned by the McPeake's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC