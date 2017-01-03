County Facing Major Challenges on Sch...

County Facing Major Challenges on School Funding in New Year

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Pilot

The previous board voted unanimously last July - at Commissioner Catherine Graham's urging - to commit to funding the first four projects on the school board's construction plan in the next five years, rather than waiting until another referendum can be held on a possible sales tax increase to help pay for it. Graham, who was elected the new chairwoman of the board Dec. 5, said she is "anxious" to see the schools get started with those projects - the Advanced Career Center high school and three new elementary schools, with a projected cost of $115 million.

Read more at The Pilot.

Southern Pines, NC

