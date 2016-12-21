Christmas Snow Spectacular Raises Funds for Arc

The Arc of Moore County's fourth annual Christmas Movie and Snow Spectacular will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines. Children and adults of all ages and abilities are invited to dress in holiday costumes or festive attire to be treated to a Christmas carol sing-a-long starting at 11 a.m., as well as a visit from Santa and treats before the showing of the favorite contemporary classic movie, "Elf," starring Will Ferrell, starting at 11:30 a.m. After the movie, there will be snow activities, a bouncy house, face painting and refreshments in the green space adjacent to the theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.