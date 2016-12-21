Broken Water Main Reported in Southern Pines
The break was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 500 block of East Morgantown Road. Traffic is being redirected from East Indiana Avenue and South Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine...
|Dec 4
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Nov '16
|Anthony mckinnon
|78
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac...
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
|Village Still Mulling Position on Publix Shoppi...
|Sep '16
|Dick Tracy
|2
|Developer of Publix Shopping Center to Hold Pub...
|Aug '16
|Gerry
|1
|Morganton Development Readies for Customers
|Jul '16
|Disappointed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC