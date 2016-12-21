Annual Candlelight Vigil to Remember Homeless, Poor

The St. Joseph of the Pines' candlelight vigil for the homeless will be in Downtown Park in Southern Pines at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. The event is held annually to collect donations to aid homeless people in Moore County and to raise awareness of the growing problem. The St. Joseph of the Pines' candlelight vigil for the homeless will be in Downtown Park in Southern Pines at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. The event is held annually to collect donations to aid homeless people in Moore County and to raise awareness of the growing problem.

