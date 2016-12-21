Annual Candlelight Vigil to Remember Homeless, Poor
The St. Joseph of the Pines' candlelight vigil for the homeless will be in Downtown Park in Southern Pines at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. The event is held annually to collect donations to aid homeless people in Moore County and to raise awareness of the growing problem.
