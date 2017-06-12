Southbridge voters shoot down landfill expansion, re-elected Steeves
SOUTHBRIDGE – Voters disapproved of a nonbinding ballot question to potentially expand the municipal landfill, by a 1,303 to 852 tally, but said yes to allowing marijuana businesses for adult-use cannabis. In addition, incumbent George “Gus” Steeves was returned to the Town Council, with 1,116 votes.
