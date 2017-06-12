Southbridge manager says school chiefa s leave remains unexplained
SOUTHBRIDGE – Town Manager Ronald San Angelo told councilors Monday that he and Finance Director Karen Harnois met earlier in the day with the associate commissioner of education for the state. The state official, Russell Johnston, is serving as the temporary receiver of the chronically underperforming Southbridge public schools, after the state announced last week that receiver Jessica L. Huizenga was on a paid leave of absence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summers on the lake
|Jun 4
|Vin Burke
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault
|May '17
|Justice
|2
|Holland family vcations
|Apr '17
|Vin Burke
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Qualityoflifewill...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC