Southbridge manager says school chiefa s leave remains unexplained

SOUTHBRIDGE – Town Manager Ronald San Angelo told councilors Monday that he and Finance Director Karen Harnois met earlier in the day with the associate commissioner of education for the state. The state official, Russell Johnston, is serving as the temporary receiver of the chronically underperforming Southbridge public schools, after the state announced last week that receiver Jessica L. Huizenga was on a paid leave of absence.

