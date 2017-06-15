Southbridge man who allegedly stabbed...

Southbridge man who allegedly stabbed nurse said someone commanded him - to be a warrior'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Boston.com

The Southbridge man who allegedly stabbed a nurse at a local hospital Wednesday morning plotted the attack for weeks and told police someone ordered him "to be a warrior for the cause," according to a chilling arrest report made public on Thursday. Conor O'Regan, 24, allegedly stabbed Elise Wilson inside Harrington Hospital in her face and left upper arm, forcing rescuers to transport her to University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Jun 19 Debbie 28
Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag Jun 19 Borderguard 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Jun 14 civil servant sup... 4
Summers on the lake Jun 4 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May '17 Justice 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC