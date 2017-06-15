Southbridge man who allegedly stabbed nurse said someone commanded him - to be a warrior'

The Southbridge man who allegedly stabbed a nurse at a local hospital Wednesday morning plotted the attack for weeks and told police someone ordered him "to be a warrior for the cause," according to a chilling arrest report made public on Thursday. Conor O'Regan, 24, allegedly stabbed Elise Wilson inside Harrington Hospital in her face and left upper arm, forcing rescuers to transport her to University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

