Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges of cheating MassHealth
WORCESTER - A Southbridge man has been indicted for a second time by a Worcester County Grand Jury for allegedly continuing to falsely bill MassHealth after being charged in February with similar crimes. Scott Gibeault, 51, of Southbridge, and his son, Michael Gibeault, 32, of Webster, are charged with larceny of more than $250 and filing false Medicaid claims for more than $10,000 for services they never provided.
