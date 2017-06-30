Southbridge man pleads guilty with in...

Southbridge man pleads guilty with intent to distribute a hillbilly heroina

Hector Espola, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, who scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, 2017, the office of Acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb announced. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Mr. Espola had 300 oxycodone pills in his possession when taken into custody Feb. 17 on a federal arrest warrant.

