Southbridge man pleads guilty with intent to distribute a hillbilly heroina
Hector Espola, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, who scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, 2017, the office of Acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb announced. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Mr. Espola had 300 oxycodone pills in his possession when taken into custody Feb. 17 on a federal arrest warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|David Larochelle (Jun '07)
|Jun 19
|Debbie
|28
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Jun 19
|Borderguard
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Summers on the lake
|Jun 4
|Vin Burke
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault
|May '17
|Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC