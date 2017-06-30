Southbridge man pleads guilty, gets p...

Southbridge man pleads guilty, gets probation for molesting 2 girls

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Gerald Stone, 65, of Crescent Street, Southbridge, was sentenced in Western Worcester District Court in East Brookfield to 2 years supervised probation with GPS monitoring and no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16. As part of the plea agreement, he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims in the case and to register with the state Sex Offender Registry Board. Mr. Stone was charged in 2015 with indecent assault and battery on a person more than 14 years old and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person less than 14 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Jun 19 Debbie 28
Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag Jun 19 Borderguard 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Jun 14 civil servant sup... 4
Summers on the lake Jun 4 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun '17 VictorOrians 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May '17 Justice 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,523 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC