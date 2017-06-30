Southbridge man pleads guilty, gets probation for molesting 2 girls
Gerald Stone, 65, of Crescent Street, Southbridge, was sentenced in Western Worcester District Court in East Brookfield to 2 years supervised probation with GPS monitoring and no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16. As part of the plea agreement, he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims in the case and to register with the state Sex Offender Registry Board. Mr. Stone was charged in 2015 with indecent assault and battery on a person more than 14 years old and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person less than 14 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|David Larochelle (Jun '07)
|Jun 19
|Debbie
|28
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Jun 19
|Borderguard
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Summers on the lake
|Jun 4
|Vin Burke
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault
|May '17
|Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC