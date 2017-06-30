Southbridge man pleads guilty, gets probation for molesting 2 girls

Gerald Stone, 65, of Crescent Street, Southbridge, was sentenced in Western Worcester District Court in East Brookfield to 2 years supervised probation with GPS monitoring and no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16. As part of the plea agreement, he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims in the case and to register with the state Sex Offender Registry Board. Mr. Stone was charged in 2015 with indecent assault and battery on a person more than 14 years old and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person less than 14 years old.

