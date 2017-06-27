Mitchell Chester, State's Education C...

Mitchell Chester, State's Education Commissioner, Dies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Education Week

Mitchell Chester, a career educator and public school administrator who served as the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education since 2008, has died. He was 65. Chester, who had been battling cancer, wrote in his June 16 weekly update on the department's website that he had cut back his schedule to undergo medical treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Jun 19 Debbie 28
Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag Jun 19 Borderguard 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Jun 14 civil servant sup... 4
Summers on the lake Jun '17 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun '17 VictorOrians 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May '17 Justice 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,012 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC