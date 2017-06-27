Mitchell Chester, State's Education Commissioner, Dies
Mitchell Chester, a career educator and public school administrator who served as the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education since 2008, has died. He was 65. Chester, who had been battling cancer, wrote in his June 16 weekly update on the department's website that he had cut back his schedule to undergo medical treatment.
