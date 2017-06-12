Lifestyle | Roadhouse Strangers to Release Debut Album, Play at Cannery Music Hall

Lifestyle | Roadhouse Strangers to Re...

MetroWest band Roadhouse Strangers are set to release their debut album and play a show at the Cannery Music Hall in Southbridge. The show and album Celebration will take place on Friday, June 23 with doors opening at 8 p.m. The first 30 guests will get a free Roadhouse Strangers CD.

