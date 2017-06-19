Holden teen wins chess championship in Colombia
Central Massachusetts chess prodigy Sam Sevian recently became the youngest winner of the Continental Championship in Medellin, Colombia. The 16-year-old Holden resident and former Southbridge resident was seeded eighth among 258 players, in what the tournament said was probably the largest and strongest Continental Championship ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
