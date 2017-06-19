Holden teen wins chess championship i...

Holden teen wins chess championship in Colombia

1 hr ago

Central Massachusetts chess prodigy Sam Sevian recently became the youngest winner of the Continental Championship in Medellin, Colombia. The 16-year-old Holden resident and former Southbridge resident was seeded eighth among 258 players, in what the tournament said was probably the largest and strongest Continental Championship ever.

