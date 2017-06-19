High school principal says hea s here for the long haul

SOUTHBRIDGE – Calling it his “dream job,” Southbridge High School Principal Andrae Townsel said he's returning for a second year in the state-run school district. The recently ended 2016-17 school year was a benchmark in that it was the district's first full year after the state declared it Level 5 and chronically underperforming in January 2016.

