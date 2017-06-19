High school principal says hea s here...

High school principal says hea s here for the long haul

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE – Calling it his “dream job,” Southbridge High School Principal Andrae Townsel said he's returning for a second year in the state-run school district. The recently ended 2016-17 school year was a benchmark in that it was the district's first full year after the state declared it Level 5 and chronically underperforming in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Sat Brown 1
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Jun 19 Debbie 28
Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag Jun 19 Borderguard 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Jun 14 civil servant sup... 4
Summers on the lake Jun 4 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May '17 Justice 2
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC