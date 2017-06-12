Health | Harrington HealthCare Names Calcidise VP of Nursing & Ancillary Operations
In her role at Harrington, Calcidise will be responsible for the Emergency Departments in Southbridge and Webster, as well as the Intensive Care Unit, Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiology and Respiratory Services and Care Management. Calcidise most recently served as the chief nursing officer for Mercy Medical Center, Weldon Rehab Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.
