Harrington Hospital attack renews call for legislation, protection
Reportedly unhappy with the care he received three weeks earlier, Conor O'Regan, 24, allegedly sat in his car sharpening his knife for 20 minutes Wednesday before he went inside Harrington Hospital in Southbridge and stabbed a nurse multiple times. Nurse Elise Wilson, who was apparently targeted randomly, is in critical condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
