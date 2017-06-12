Harrington Hospital attack renews cal...

Harrington Hospital attack renews call for legislation, protection

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Reportedly unhappy with the care he received three weeks earlier, Conor O'Regan, 24, allegedly sat in his car sharpening his knife for 20 minutes Wednesday before he went inside Harrington Hospital in Southbridge and stabbed a nurse multiple times. Nurse Elise Wilson, who was apparently targeted randomly, is in critical condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Larochelle (Jun '07) 9 hr Janycelynn 27
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Wed civil servant sup... 4
Summers on the lake Jun 4 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May '17 Justice 2
Holland family vcations Apr '17 Vin Burke 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr '17 AmeriBev 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC