Former Southbridge town councilor "Apple" Vecchia dies

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE – Albert "Apple" D. Vecchia, Jr., a former town councilor, died Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Madaline I. Bonadies. Mr. Vecchia served a number of stints on the council, including from 2000 to 2004, from October 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 until his resignation on Feb. 17. Noting his declining health, Council Vice Chairwoman Denise Clemence stated during Monday's meeting that Mr. Vecchia would probably not survive much longer.

