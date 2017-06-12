Former Southbridge town councilor "Apple" Vecchia dies
SOUTHBRIDGE – Albert "Apple" D. Vecchia, Jr., a former town councilor, died Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Madaline I. Bonadies. Mr. Vecchia served a number of stints on the council, including from 2000 to 2004, from October 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 until his resignation on Feb. 17. Noting his declining health, Council Vice Chairwoman Denise Clemence stated during Monday's meeting that Mr. Vecchia would probably not survive much longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summers on the lake
|Jun 4
|Vin Burke
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault
|May '17
|Justice
|2
|Holland family vcations
|Apr '17
|Vin Burke
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Qualityoflifewill...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Southbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC