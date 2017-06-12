3 added to Southbridge schoolsa leadership team
SOUTHBRIDGE – The state's senior associate commissioner for education told the School Committee Monday about three appointments to Southbridge schools' leadership team. However, a member of the committee expressed more interested in the status of receiver Jessica L. Huizenga, whom the state announced on May 31 had been placed on paid leave, without explanation.
