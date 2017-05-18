Southbridge teachers protest merit-ba...

Southbridge teachers protest merit-based compensation plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Members of the Southbridge Education Association are upset about a merit-based compensation system set to begin in July. The union has filed an unfair labor complaint with the state Division of Labor Relations against state-appointed receiver for the district, Jessica L. Huizenga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) May 17 Darn Tootin 3
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May 12 Justice 2
Holland family vcations Apr 22 Vin Burke 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qualityoflifewill... 5
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar '17 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC