Southbridge man accused of selling ox...

Southbridge man accused of selling oxycodone

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

According to court documents, Mr. Espola, 30, allegedly sold 300 oxycodone pills on two occasions in July and August to a person cooperating with federal investigators. On Feb. 17, he was arrested in Massachusetts on a federal warrant as he returned from New York City.

