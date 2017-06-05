Southbridge Hispanic students were as...

Southbridge Hispanic students were asked to stay after assembly for college-access program

Thursday May 11 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Mr. Gauthier said his granddaughter and her friends were upset that at the end of an assembly for seniors, Hispanic students were asked to remain in the room to register for a program involving Quinsigamond Community College and its Latino Family Academy. The program aims to foster equitable access to two- and four-year colleges, at which Hispanic students are underrepresented, district officials said.

