Southbridge contractor accused of failing to deliver pool after being paid
Southbridge pool contractor Jeffrey D. Trifone, 44, was held on $10,000 cash bail after arraignment in District Court on a charge of larceny over $250 by false pretenses, after he allegedly charged a Northbridge family more than $1,100 for an above-ground swimming pool he never delivered. The pool was to be used for water therapy for 14-year-old Zack Marston, who has cerebral palsy.
