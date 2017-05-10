Puerto Rican boxer to headline parade, festival in Southbridge
Town Councilor Michael "Miguel" Estrada rang the doorbell of retired boxing legend Felix "Tito" Trinidad in Puerto Rico last month. Mr. Estrada, whose organization, Olympus Service, is putting together a parade and festival for Southbridge's large Hispanic population in six weeks, already knew the three-weight boxing champion.
