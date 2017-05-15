Police chief search committee formed ...

Police chief search committee formed in Charlton

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

CHARLTON – Selectmen formed a police chief search committee Tuesday and is expected to secure a civil service examination site by month's end. Retired Southbridge Police Chief Daniel R. Charette has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of Chief James A. Pervier late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May 12 Justice 2
Holland family vcations Apr 22 Vin Burke 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qualityoflifewill... 5
David Larochelle (Jun '07) Mar '17 Debbie 26
Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09) Feb '17 LOCAL ELECTRICIAN 28
News State's largest landfill accused of fouling nei... Dec '16 MakeSouthbridgeYo... 1
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC