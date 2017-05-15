Police chief search committee formed in Charlton
CHARLTON – Selectmen formed a police chief search committee Tuesday and is expected to secure a civil service examination site by month's end. Retired Southbridge Police Chief Daniel R. Charette has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of Chief James A. Pervier late last year.
