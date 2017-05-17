Oxford moves ahead with communication...

Oxford moves ahead with communications center

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Selectmen took the next step Tuesday in establishing a Central Regional Emergency Communication Center for the town and several neighboring communities.  With a 4-0 vote, selectmen voted to join the CRECC agreement on the condition that three or more towns sign on. They will also work on contract language with legal counsel.

