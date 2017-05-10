Most administrators returning to Sout...

Most administrators returning to Southbridge school district; but some concerned

SOUTHBRIDGE – The majority of administrators in the state-run public school district are returning next year, Jessica L. Huizenga, the state-appointed receiver for the schools, said last week.  The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted in January 2016 to declare Southbridge school Level 5 and chronically underperforming. It has since been under management of the state.  Mrs. Huizenga said 25 of 31 central office and school building administrators will return next year.

