Moratoriums on retail pot sales in Mass. baffle advocate
A spokesman for the triumphant campaign to legalize adult-use marijuana said he doesn't understand why communities have enacted moratoriums on pot stores, in light of the state Legislature's efforts to delay the retail portion of the proposal until at least the summer of 2018. In December, Gov. Charles D. Baker Jr. signed a bill to delay the opening of marijuana shops in Massachusetts until mid-2018, to prepare for the new industry.
Southbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|May 17
|Darn Tootin
|3
|19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault
|May 12
|Justice
|2
|Holland family vcations
|Apr 22
|Vin Burke
|1
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr '17
|AmeriBev
|1
|Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|Qualityoflifewill...
|5
|David Larochelle (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Debbie
|26
|Review: Mr Response Electric Inc (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|LOCAL ELECTRICIAN
|28
