Moratoriums on retail pot sales in Mass. baffle advocate

A spokesman for the triumphant campaign to legalize adult-use marijuana said he doesn't understand why communities have enacted moratoriums on pot stores, in light of the state Legislature's efforts to delay the retail portion of the proposal until at least the summer of 2018. In December, Gov. Charles D. Baker Jr. signed a bill to delay the opening of marijuana shops in Massachusetts until mid-2018, to prepare for the new industry.

