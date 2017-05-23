Harrington Hospital to stop delivering babies
SOUTHBRIDGE - If the state Department of Public Health approves, the Family Birthing Center at Harrington Hospital will close later this year. The change was approved Friday by Harrington HealthCare System's board of directors.
