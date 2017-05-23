Flight school takes off leaving South...

Flight school takes off leaving Southbridge airport lease in question

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE – A nationally-ranked flight school, in the early stage of a long-term lease at the municipal airport, has abruptly left town for good. Family-owned AeroVentures Institute moved its belongings from 220 Airport Access Road in the middle of the night recently, officials said.

