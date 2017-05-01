Fire damages abandoned East Main Stre...

Fire damages abandoned East Main Street house

Fire Chief Brian Hickey said there were no injuries; he said there may have been people squatting in the house, but extensive searches of the three-story building did not locate anyone inside.  The chief said firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. The chief quickly struck second and third alarms, which brought in firefighters from several area towns, including Dudley, Webster, Southbridge, Oxford, Douglas, and Quinebaug, Conn.  He said firefighters were able to aggressively attack the exterior fire, and then gain access to the interior.

