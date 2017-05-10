Driver in fatal crash in Charlton faces charges of negligent driving
A 62-year-old Southbridge woman allegedly drove her SUV without care when she hit a 68-year-old Charlton man who was checking mail in front of his home on Route 169 in November, resulting in his death, police said. Sharon M. Ricci of 24 Roger St., Apt.
