3 arrested in Water Street disturbanc...

3 arrested in Water Street disturbance in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Three men face charges pf punching, shoving, spitting on and threatening police officers attempting to break up a crowd and prevent a brawl on Water Street early Monday. Police said several people were looking to fight outside Mambo Drink, 105 Water St., at 1:55 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summers on the lake Jun 4 Vin Burke 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) May 17 Darn Tootin 3
News 19-year-old Dudley man accused of sexual assault May 12 Justice 2
Holland family vcations Apr '17 Vin Burke 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr '17 AmeriBev 1
Sunset City Motocross (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qualityoflifewill... 5
See all Southbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southbridge Forum Now

Southbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
 

Southbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC