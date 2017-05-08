Southbridge voters to weigh in on rec...

Southbridge voters to weigh in on recreational marijuana businesses

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SOUTHBRIDGE – Members of the town council last week complained about blatant use of marijuana at parks, just prior to voting in favor of allowing town voters to decide whether recreational marijuana businesses should be allowed in town. Similar to town meetings throughout the region in recent months, Southbridge voters will be asked, at the June 13 townwide election, if the town should prohibit any and all types of recreational marijuana businesses.  In November, voting 54 percent to 46 percent, Massachusetts voters approved a statewide referendum on taxing and regulating recreational marijuana like alcohol.

