Southbridge to boost teacher salaries, offer merit raises

The state-run, chronically underperforming school district is launching a merit-based salary structure for teachers beginning in July, receiver Jessica L. Huizenga said. The salary structure aims to afford the strongest teachers the chance to earn the fastest pay increases, and boost all teachers' salaries by an average of more than $3,100 the first year, and the starting salaries of new teachers by more than $5,000, she said.

