Southbridge airport diner under new management

Sunday Apr 2

Richard Galli, who owns Fedele's Coffee Shop and Restaurant in Southbridge, and James Dhembe, the owner of Jimmy D's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shoppe of Sturbridge, will run the diner under a five-year lease that begins May 1. The Town Council recently ratified the agreement between the town and Mr. Galli and Mr. Dhembe. The previous manager was Jonathan Krach, who reopened the diner in February 2016, after it had been closed for more than two years.

